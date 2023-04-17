Crewe 2 Walsall 0 - player ratings

OWEN EVANS
Another good performance to keep the score down at times with a couple of good saves and some solid distribution. Could do little about the two goals Crewe scored.
Solid 7
LIAM GORDON
Got forward well in the first half, particularly during a good 20-minute spell for the Saddlers, and looked creative at times.
Supportive 7
MANNY MONTHE
Struggled a bit at times with a rampant Crewe forward line, who were looking to respond in front of the home crowd.
Pressured 6
LIAM KINSELLA
Captain for the day was sacrificed after the second goal as Michael Flynn looked to change formation.
Unlucky 6
CONOR WILKINSON
Fairly quiet game as struggled to make in-roads to Crewe defence. Did provide a good cross for Tom Knowles that could have led to a goal.
Frustrated 6
TOM KNOWLES
Was at the centre of most things Walsall created and would have had two goals himself with better finishing. Let down by team.
Shone 7
BRANDON COMLEY
Tried to hold the midfield together in the second half and worked hard to prevent any more damage, winning praise from his boss.
Toiled 7
OISIN McENTEE
Not one of his better games. Didn’t prevent second goal and players went past him to often.
Off-colour 5
jAMILLE MATT
Worked hard in the first half, but little went right for him and was later taken off. Needs another goal to boost his confidence
Frustrated 5
ISAAC HUTCHINSON
Another who struggled to get things going attacking-wise after the early two goals. Ran into brick walls
Difficult afternoon 6
JOE LOW
Seemingly angry exchange with bench when he came off. Didn’t pick up goalscorer for the first and no tackle for the second. Did get forward and saw a header go over
Struggled 5
SUBSTITUTES
Labadie (for Kinsella 27) 5; Riley (for Low 27) 6; Maddox (for Wilkinson 65) 5 Maher; (for Matt 87) 6 Subs not used: Williams, Smith (GK), Stevens.