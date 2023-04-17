Crewe 2 Walsall 0 - player ratings

Jamille Matt

OWEN EVANS

Another good performance to keep the score down at times with a couple of good saves and some solid distribution. Could do little about the two goals Crewe scored.

Solid 7

LIAM GORDON

Got forward well in the first half, particularly during a good 20-minute spell for the Saddlers, and looked creative at times.

Supportive 7

MANNY MONTHE

Struggled a bit at times with a rampant Crewe forward line, who were looking to respond in front of the home crowd.

Pressured 6

LIAM KINSELLA

Captain for the day was sacrificed after the second goal as Michael Flynn looked to change formation.

Unlucky 6

CONOR WILKINSON

Fairly quiet game as struggled to make in-roads to Crewe defence. Did provide a good cross for Tom Knowles that could have led to a goal.

Frustrated 6

TOM KNOWLES

Was at the centre of most things Walsall created and would have had two goals himself with better finishing. Let down by team.

Shone 7

BRANDON COMLEY

Tried to hold the midfield together in the second half and worked hard to prevent any more damage, winning praise from his boss.

Toiled 7

OISIN McENTEE

Not one of his better games. Didn’t prevent second goal and players went past him to often.

Off-colour 5

jAMILLE MATT

Worked hard in the first half, but little went right for him and was later taken off. Needs another goal to boost his confidence

Frustrated 5

ISAAC HUTCHINSON

Another who struggled to get things going attacking-wise after the early two goals. Ran into brick walls

Difficult afternoon 6

JOE LOW

Seemingly angry exchange with bench when he came off. Didn’t pick up goalscorer for the first and no tackle for the second. Did get forward and saw a header go over

Struggled 5

SUBSTITUTES