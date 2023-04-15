Michael Flynn: Poor 20 minutes cost Walsall

Michael Flynn (pic Owen Russell)

Flynn was not happy with his defence for both goals the first of which came after two minutes.

He said: "It was poor defending and the first 20 minutes cost us because we were 2-0 down and that was always going to be hard to come back from away.

"I took off Liam and Joe because I felt we needed to be more attacking and I felt we did give it a go second half but it didn't go our way, that's not an excuse but I still feel the spirit was there even with ten men."

Flynn said he felt the second yellow card for Joss Labadie - who had the captain's armband when he came on - was 'harsh' but admitted the discipline needs to be better.