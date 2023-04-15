Michael Flynn: Poor 20 minutes cost Walsall

Flynn was not happy with his defence for both goals the first of which came after two minutes.
He said: "It was poor defending and the first 20 minutes cost us because we were 2-0 down and that was always going to be hard to come back from away.
"I took off Liam and Joe because I felt we needed to be more attacking and I felt we did give it a go second half but it didn't go our way, that's not an excuse but I still feel the spirit was there even with ten men."
Flynn said he felt the second yellow card for Joss Labadie - who had the captain's armband when he came on - was 'harsh' but admitted the discipline needs to be better.
He said: "That's the captain sent off in successive weeks - it is something we will have to look at the discipline aspect but I thought the second yellow was a bit harsh. And if there were any positives from this afternoon, we stuck together after that and prevented it from being three or four which it could have been."