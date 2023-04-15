Notification Settings

Michael Flynn: Poor 20 minutes cost Walsall

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn felt the first 20 minutes and poor defending cost them the game.

Michael Flynn (pic Owen Russell)
Flynn was not happy with his defence for both goals the first of which came after two minutes.

He said: "It was poor defending and the first 20 minutes cost us because we were 2-0 down and that was always going to be hard to come back from away.

"I took off Liam and Joe because I felt we needed to be more attacking and I felt we did give it a go second half but it didn't go our way, that's not an excuse but I still feel the spirit was there even with ten men."

Flynn said he felt the second yellow card for Joss Labadie - who had the captain's armband when he came on - was 'harsh' but admitted the discipline needs to be better.

He said: "That's the captain sent off in successive weeks - it is something we will have to look at the discipline aspect but I thought the second yellow was a bit harsh. And if there were any positives from this afternoon, we stuck together after that and prevented it from being three or four which it could have been."

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

