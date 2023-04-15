Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Isaac Hutchinson pleased he is staying at Walsall

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall midfielder Isaac Hutchinson says he wants to play at the highest level of the game possible – hopefully with the Saddlers.

Isaac Hutchinson
Isaac Hutchinson

Hutchinson recently signed a two-year contract extension after a successful first season at the club.

The 23-year-old said he is delighted to have secured his immediate future after a number of loan spells previously when he was on Derby County’s books.

Hutchinson said: “This gives me some stability and allows me, hopefully, to push on with the team for next season.

“It is great to have secured my future and at a young age it’s possible I will be one of the more senior players next season.

“If I can help the other players who come here or step up to the first team to settle in, then I will.

“And while I want to play at the highest level possible in the game I don’t see why that can’t be achieved with Walsall.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News