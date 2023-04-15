Isaac Hutchinson pleased he is staying at Walsall

Isaac Hutchinson

Hutchinson recently signed a two-year contract extension after a successful first season at the club.

The 23-year-old said he is delighted to have secured his immediate future after a number of loan spells previously when he was on Derby County’s books.

Hutchinson said: “This gives me some stability and allows me, hopefully, to push on with the team for next season.

“It is great to have secured my future and at a young age it’s possible I will be one of the more senior players next season.

“If I can help the other players who come here or step up to the first team to settle in, then I will.