Crewe 2 Walsall 0 - Report

Crewe v Walsall action (pic Owen Russell)

Last week it was Hayden White who saw a straight red, this time it was substitute Joss Labadie for a second yellow 16 minutes into the second half.

It made an already hard task seemingly impossible after the Saddlers went in at the end of the first half two goals down after conceding early on and then again on 25 minutes against a team who had been soundly beaten by Colchester in their last game.

The Saddlers were backed in numbers – over 1,000 making the trip – and it was a desperately poor return from the team for their efforts. time and money.

Analysis

Walsall were looking for only their second win in 19 games though they did put in a good performance in the 0-0 draw with promotion chasing Carlisle United last weekend but it was ultimately another draw.

Hayden White's straight red in that game means he was missing this game on his 28th birthday, Harrogate on Tuesday and Salford next weekend. Joe Low came into the side.

Crewe were sent reeling by a 4-0 defeat at Colchester, captain Luke Offord calling it 'embarrassing.' Manager Lee Bell made six changes for this game.

The backlash from the defeat seemed to start ib just three minutes when Crewe took the lead.

A free kick from Callum Ainley saw Rod McDonald get on the end of it in the area and direct the ball into the corner of the net to make it 1-0.

It seemed to galvanise Walsall into action and Conor Wilkinson flicked Isaac Hutchinson's cross wide of the target just a few minutes later

Tom Knowles was causing plenty of problems from the off with some mazy runs and good crosses – he also saw a shot unluckily hit a defender and Joe Low got on the end of one of his crosses on 19 minutes but his header went over.

But despite a 20 minute spell of good possession after the goal, Walsall went and conceded again on 25 minutes when Chris Long worked a path through the Walsall defence in the box and slipped the ball home.

Crewe took control from that point with the dangerous Daniel Agyei flashing a long shot just wide of the post and Charlie Finney seeing a half volley go wide off a defender as they finished the half strongly.

Walsall showed some fight from the start of the second half but little seemed to be going their way and it was Crewe substitute Lachlan Brook who had the first chance of the half on 56 when his shot hit a post, though he was adjudged offside.

Walsall substitute Joss Labadie was shown a yellow card early in the second half and red was to follow on 61 minutes after a challenge on Tariq Uwakwe in front of the Walsall dugout – assistant boss Wayne Hatswell is also sent off for his protests.

Crewe looked to press home the numerical advantage and almost made it three on 67 minutes when Agyei skipped past Oisin McEntee in the area and layed the ball off for Joel Tabiner who side footed it over.

But after this Crewe were content to knock the ball around in the sunshine and settle for a two goal win. Walsall struggled to create anything, though Knowles went past the Crewe defence on 82 minutes and should have done better than put the ball poorly wide of the post.

Evans was again called into action three minutes from time to keep Brook's shot out after the substitute had broken from midfield.

Key Points

2 GOAL Rod McDonald - son of the former Saddler's striker of the same name – gets a header in from a pinpoint Callum Ainley free kick and it finds the corner of the net

5 Wilkinson just wide for Walsall after getting on the end of Isaac Hutchinson's cross

25 GOAL Chris Long jinks through challenges in the Walsall area and slips the ball into the net.

32 Daniel Agyei just wide with a long shot for Crewe

61 SENDING OFF Walsall substitute Joss Labadie sent off for a second yellow card.

62 Good save by Owen Evans on his 50th Walsall appearance after long shot by Elliot Nevitt

67 Joe Tabiner side foots over for Crewe after good work by Daniel Agyei to play him in

87 Good save by Evans from substitute Brook who had broke from midfield

Teams

Walsall (3-4-1-2) Evans, Gordon, Month, Kinsella (Labadie 27), Wilkinson (Maddox 64), Knowles, Comley, McEntee, Matt (Maher 87), Hutchinson, Low (Riley 27)

Subs not used: Smith (GK),, Williams, Stevens, Maher

Crewe (4-4-2): Richards, Mellor (Colkett 72), McDonald, Offord (C), Long (Brook 50), Thomas , Ainley (Uwakwe 52) , Agyei, Nevitt (Baker-Richards 72) , Finney (Robertson 72), Tabiner

Subs not used: Booth (GK), Amoo, Robertson