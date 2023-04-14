Walsall boss Michael Flynn: Let's keep Bescot a fortress

SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 10/04/2023..Walsall FC V Carlisile Utd. W: Michael Flynn..

Despite getting a reputation as draw specialists, Walsall have only lost once in nine league games at home and Flynn is determined to see that out in the final fixtures.

He said: "We have become hard to beat at Bescot, Carlisle< Sutton and Swindon in recent weeks would probably agree with that and that is pleasing as a manager.

"All season long we haven't been conceding many goals, at home and most of the time away and if you manage to do that then it is a starting point to winning games.