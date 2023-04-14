Walsall boss Michael Flynn: Let's keep Bescot a fortress

Despite getting a reputation as draw specialists, Walsall have only lost once in nine league games at home and Flynn is determined to see that out in the final fixtures.
He said: "We have become hard to beat at Bescot, Carlisle< Sutton and Swindon in recent weeks would probably agree with that and that is pleasing as a manager.
"All season long we haven't been conceding many goals, at home and most of the time away and if you manage to do that then it is a starting point to winning games.
"We probably do need to win more or score more goals and hopefully that will come against Salford and Doncaster Rovers but first of all we need to make sure we are solid and stop those teams from scoring which is what we have been doing for quite a long time now."