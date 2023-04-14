Crewe v Walsall - Match preview

Oisin McEntee and Billy Waters

The Saddlers have just five games left going into Saturday’s fixture at Crewe and are 13th in the table, with their hosts three places below them.

Flynn said he was ‘close’ to starting young midfielder Ronan Maher in the 1-1 draw with Carlisle on Monday and would use the remaining games to try to give non-regulars some game time.

He said: “As much as we want to and need to win the remaining games, it does give me the opportunity to look at things as far as next season and to assess the players that will definitely be here.”

Flynn felt it was a bright performance against Carlisle and that the talking points were about the game and not the officials, as was the case at Rochdale.

That said, he did take a shot at the referee who sent Hayden White off, accusing him of being ‘eager to get the card out’.

White will be missing for the next three games and Flynn admits it is a problem he could do without.

He said: “It’s another one to add to the list of woes this season and they don’t seem to be easing, with Donervon (Daniels) out, Robbie (Willmott) and now Hayden.

“It will cause us problems but again it might be an opportunity for other players to step in and stake their claim.

“We have dealt with injuries and missing players for most of the season so it isn’t something we aren’t used to, but I won’t deny it is another frustration.”

One player very much in Flynn’s thoughts is defender Oisin McEntee

The 22-year-old Irish youth international impressed against Carlisle on Monday, pushing Tom Knowles for the man-of-the-match award.

He started the four games previous to Rochdale on Good Friday and impressed in those as well.

McEntee is under contract at Walsall until June 2024 and Flynn said he had added consistency to his game recently.

He said: “Oisin has worked hard on and off the field and, to be fair, I’ve said it before that they are an honest bunch of players who will do that for a manager.

“But he has definitely established himself in the side to the point where it is hard for me not to pick him and that’s what you want as a manager.

“He has also been versatile in filling in in different positions at the back and, again, that is a useful thing to have as a manager.

“He is another one who will be here next season and certainly he is someone who is in the thoughts to give him plenty of game time between now and the end of this one.

“But it is important to stress you always have to earn the right to be involved as a player and that goes for every game.”

White will miss the Crewe and Harrogate games and the home fixture with Salford City.