Walsall boss Michael Flynn looking at players for next season

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn said he is looking to give players who will be here next season a run out before the end of the season.

SPORT PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 23/08/22 WALSALL VS CHARLTON ATHLETIC Ronan Maher..
Youngster Ronan Maher started on the bench against Carlisle and Flynn said he 'almost started.'

The 18-year-old Irish youth international has already made six first team appearances and has been involved in the squad periodically this season.

Flynn said: "Ronan is one who trained well this week and I almost started him, it would have depended on what system I was going to play.

"I have to think about how and where I am going to use the players who will be here next season, but they have to earn the right to be in the squad and RAM (Maher) has done that recently.

"He has to keep knocking on the door now which I'm sure he will and I hope he does get some more opportunities between now and the end of the season as the last five games could shape the way I approach it next term."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

