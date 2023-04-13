Walsall boss Michael Flynn looking at players for next season

SPORT PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 23/08/22 WALSALL VS CHARLTON ATHLETIC Ronan Maher..

Youngster Ronan Maher started on the bench against Carlisle and Flynn said he 'almost started.'

The 18-year-old Irish youth international has already made six first team appearances and has been involved in the squad periodically this season.

Flynn said: "Ronan is one who trained well this week and I almost started him, it would have depended on what system I was going to play.

"I have to think about how and where I am going to use the players who will be here next season, but they have to earn the right to be in the squad and RAM (Maher) has done that recently.