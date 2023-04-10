Walsall 0 Carlisle 0 - Report

SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 10/04/2023..Walsall FC V Carlisile Utd. W: Conor Wilkinson can only watch as C: Tomas Holy hits it away..

Again the Walsall fans were partly left talking about the officials as defender Hayden White was given a straight red for a challenge in the second half on Jack Armer.

It means Walsall are unbeaten against Carlisle over three games this season and they will take the point from this one after a defeat on Good Friday.

Carlisle, who occupied the last play off position at the start of play, huffed and puffed, but Owen Evans had few saves to make and Walsall went closest with a first half free kick from man-of-the-match Tom Knowles.

When the reverse fixture took place on November 12 last year, they were within three points of the Cumbrians who occupied the last play-off spot.

Michael Flynn’s side drew 0-0 that day and would go on to lose just one game in nine until February, raising real hopes of the Saddlers extending their season.

As it stood on the day of the return game, Walsall have just one win in 17 league games having just lost to bottom-of-the-table Rochdale, and Carlisle were 19 points ahead of them and in the last automatic promotion spot.

Walsall were still reeling from the defeat at Rochdale where they felt they were on the end of some harsh refereeing decisions but they needed to put any thoughts of that behind them and they started well.

Conor Wilkinson who was given a start after being on the bench at Rochdale and he tried to make in roads straight away, working himself an opportunity in the area but his shot was poor.

But it was a poor first half, both teams were good in the build up but attacks breaking down in the final third of the field.

It was a set piece which brought the best chance of the half when Knowles sent a free kick from just outside the area low to Thomas Holy's left hand side but the keeper got down well to turn it round the post.

There really wasn't much else to cheer or get excited for the 6.117 crowd in a dour first period where Evans in the Walsall goal had little to do

Just after the break, Walsall got a free kick on the right hand side of the Carlisle box. Knowles sent a looping cross in and White headed it just wide as the Saddlers looked for the breakthrough.

Knowles was at the centre of most things for Walsall and again crossed for White to head wide not long after.

On 60 minutes though Walsall were reduced to ten men when White was given a straight red for a challenge on Jack Armer in the middle of the park and it looked like they might struggle with Carlisle having the numerical advantage.

Indeed shortly after Carlisle had what was really their first chance of the game when Owen Moxon sent over a corner, it was flicked on and Jon Mellish at the far post put it just wide.

Walsall had a shout for a penalty on 72 minutes when Liam Kinsella appeared to be tripped by Owen Moxon but nothing was given as the Saddler's woes with officials over the Easter weekend continued.

But it was Carlisle who were looking more dangerous with a series of attacks as they searched for the win which would cement their place in the end of season play-offs.

Again Knowles would be the danger man when Walsall did attack and on 80 minutes who he cut inside at an angle, took on a defender and unselfishly laid it off for substitute Joss Labadie who couldn't quite collect it when he would have been in a good position.

Walsall had another penalty shout on 85 minutes when Kinsella appeared to be leaned on in the area by Armer but again nothing was given

A minute from time, good work by Liam Gordon on the left saw him cut inside substitute Jordan Gibson but his shot hit the Carlisle defence.

Deep into injury time, Owen Moxon's header was easily save by Evans who was then required to make a double save – one with his feet as Carlisle desperately sought the winner though it would have been undeserved.

So Walsall's search for only their second win of the year continues but this was a positive performance against a decent Carlisle side who played with one more player for a large part of the second half.

Walsall (3-5-2): Evans, White, Gordon, Monthe, Kinsella, Wilkinson (Williams 64) Knowles, Comley, McEntee, Matt (Riley 64, Hutchinson (Labadie 64)

Subs not used Maddox, Stevens, Low, Maher,

Carlisle United (3-2-3-2) Holy, Armer, Moxon, Huntington (c), Guy (Edmondson 71), Patrick (Devitt 71), Dennis, Ellis (Gibson 20), Mellish, Barclay, McCalmont

Subs not used: Kelly (gk), Whelan, Robinson, Garner