Michael Flynn not happy with officials after Walsall stalemate

Michael Flynn

Hayden White was sent off on 60 minutes for a challenge on Jack Armer and Flynn said referee Declan Bourne 'couldn't wait' to get the red card out/

He said: "I think it was out before he had finished blowing the whistle.

"We get told in meetings with refereeing officials that they have been told to take some time and compose themselves before making a decision. but I think the card was out before he had finished blowing the whistle.

"IT has to be excessive force and people might say he was high but he just went to block the ball there was no intent there.

"But the officials were inconsistent all afternoon you didn't know what you were going to get and it spoiled the game at times."

Flynn was however pleased with his team's performance when they went down to ten men.

He said: "I thought we were the better team up until the sending off and then we had to make some changes to deal with having ten men.