Jamille Matt is looking for more Walsall goals

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall striker Jamille Matt hopes his first goal for the club will spark a run of them until the end of the season.

Jamille Matt

Matt finally got off the mark for the Saddlers at Rochdale with the opening game after a stop start year since signing for the Saddlers in January. Matt suffered a shoulder injury in the game against Newport and only returned to the squad for the draw with Sutton recently.

Matt said: “It has been a frustrating, stop start time because previously in my career I have played consistently 40 plus games a season.

“As a player you want to play all the time and it was a relief to get off the mark even though the result wasn’t great. “I hope to stay in the team until the end of the season and score some more goals, hopefully winning ones.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

