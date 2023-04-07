Notification Settings

Walsall boss Michael Flynn demanding a good finish to the season

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall boss Michael Flynn is determined to ‘gain momentum’ as he plans for next season.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn
Flynn is targeting wins, goals and good performances as The Saddlers go into the last seven games of the League Two season, starting at Rochdale today.

Walsall then entertain Carlisle on Easter Monday and Flynn said although he was planning for next season, part of that planning would be determined by the rest of the season.

He said: “We have tied Isaac (Hutchinson) down and I was pleased to get that one done but there is still a lot of decisions to be made, and quite a lot of football to be played until the end of the season.

“Rochdale will be a tough game because they are scrapping at the bottom and Carlisle at the top so we will have to be very much on out toes for both of them and we will be.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

