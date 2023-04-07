Walsall boss Michael Flynn demanding a good finish to the season

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

Flynn is targeting wins, goals and good performances as The Saddlers go into the last seven games of the League Two season, starting at Rochdale today.

Walsall then entertain Carlisle on Easter Monday and Flynn said although he was planning for next season, part of that planning would be determined by the rest of the season.

He said: “We have tied Isaac (Hutchinson) down and I was pleased to get that one done but there is still a lot of decisions to be made, and quite a lot of football to be played until the end of the season.