Walsall's Owen Evans hoping for more shutouts

Walsall's Owen Evans

He has kept 15 clean sheets in Walsall’s League Two campaign and admits he would like to have had more.

But Evans is more concerned about Walsall getting wins rather than draws than his own form.

He said: “Goalkeepers are probably always measured on clean sheets and I am quite pleased with the number I have kept this season though I would have liked a few more.

“But it is all about being part of the team and we have been pretty solid at the back generally, the players in front of me have been sound which helps and I can’t speak highly enough of Dan Watson the goalkeeping coach