Walsall's Owen Evans hoping for more shutouts

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FC

Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans is targeting more clean sheets between now and the end of the season.

Walsall's Owen Evans
He has kept 15 clean sheets in Walsall’s League Two campaign and admits he would like to have had more.

But Evans is more concerned about Walsall getting wins rather than draws than his own form.

He said: “Goalkeepers are probably always measured on clean sheets and I am quite pleased with the number I have kept this season though I would have liked a few more.

“But it is all about being part of the team and we have been pretty solid at the back generally, the players in front of me have been sound which helps and I can’t speak highly enough of Dan Watson the goalkeeping coach

“Hopefully we can remain safe at the back for the rest of the season and that will bring overall results.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

