GALLERY: Young fans get the chance to meet Walsall stars

Walsall players line up to meet supporters

As well as getting the chance to see the players train, the squad signed autographs after the session and handed out Easter Eggs courtesy of the club’s main sponsor’s Poundland.

Michelle Hughes-King from Great Wyrley brought her young son Kaiden to the session - he goes to home games with his dad and was enjoying the sunshine, meeting the players and the Easter Eggs.

Michelle said: “It is great that something like this is organised by the club in the Easter holidays, there aren’t many opportunities for the kids to see professional players train and then meet them and everyone has been so generous with their time.”

Goalkeeper Owen Evans said it was the second open training session he had taken part in and he had really enjoyed it. He said: “It’s always a pleasure to meet the fans and things like this give us the opportunity to do so at first hand and spend some time with them

“The youngsters will be the lifeblood of the club going forward and it is great to see them getting the opportunity to see what goes on at a training session.”

Flynn said: “I always say it is very important to keep the link and keep improving the link with the community and it was great to see so many of them turn up for the session.”

Players were put through their paces in front of the fans

All smiles as fans get to meet the players

Conor Wilkinson meets Walsall fans

Walsall's Isaac Hutchinson with left with fans Alfie Smith and Archie Matthews

Michael Flynn with Neil and Amelia Tully

The players take in fluids on a hot day at the Poundland Bescot Stadium

Walsall players are put through their paces in front of supporters

Walsall players sign autographs during the open session