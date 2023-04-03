Walsall 1 Sutton 1 - player ratings

OWEN EVANS 7
Played well in the first half in which he again made a number of good saves, and was needed with a hesitant defence in front of him. Not needed as much in the second.
DONERVON DANIELS 6
Covered a lot of ground in the first half, though seemed one of the defenders who was nervous of making a mistake. Taken off with a knock in the second. Tough afternoon.
MANNY MONTHE 6
Struggled a bit at times in the first half in keeping the Sutton front line at bay and looked to be struggling at times, though got forward well.
JOE RILEY 7
Contributed well to attack and a decent supply from set-plays as well.
LIAM KINSELLA 7
Made a great tackle in the box in the first half when a visiting player was set to shoot and supported the attack and defence well.
TOM KNOWLES 7
Played well in the first half when he set up a good chance and caused the Sutton defence problems. Faded a little in the second half.
CONOR WILKINSON 6
Another player who had a better first half, not all-round one of his better games and was taken off in second half.
OISIN McENTEE 6
Looked tired after the midweek game and was taken off in the second half for a fresh pair of legs.
ISAAC HUTCHINSON 7
Scored the equaliser and had two other chances. At least had the courage to shoot and with a bit more luck could have had another goal.
MATTY STEVENS 6
Used his frame and strength well in the first half and wouldn’t be bullied off the ball. Sacrificed in the second half. Needs another goal.
JOE LOW 6
Saw a header saved as he got forward and broke up opposition play well. Generally sound.
Substitutes
Andy Williams (for Wilkinson, 59) 6; Jacob Maddox (for Riley, 59) 6; Liam Gordon (for McEntee, 45) 6; Jamille Matt (for Stevens, 45) 6; Joss Labadie (for Daniels, 74) 6 Subs Not Used: Songo’o, Smith.