Walsall 1 Sutton 1 - player ratings

Walsall's Isaac Hutchinson

OWEN EVANS 7

Played well in the first half in which he again made a number of good saves, and was needed with a hesitant defence in front of him. Not needed as much in the second.

DONERVON DANIELS 6

Covered a lot of ground in the first half, though seemed one of the defenders who was nervous of making a mistake. Taken off with a knock in the second. Tough afternoon.

MANNY MONTHE 6

Struggled a bit at times in the first half in keeping the Sutton front line at bay and looked to be struggling at times, though got forward well.

JOE RILEY 7

Contributed well to attack and a decent supply from set-plays as well.

LIAM KINSELLA 7

Made a great tackle in the box in the first half when a visiting player was set to shoot and supported the attack and defence well.

TOM KNOWLES 7

Played well in the first half when he set up a good chance and caused the Sutton defence problems. Faded a little in the second half.

CONOR WILKINSON 6

Another player who had a better first half, not all-round one of his better games and was taken off in second half.

OISIN McENTEE 6

Looked tired after the midweek game and was taken off in the second half for a fresh pair of legs.

ISAAC HUTCHINSON 7

Scored the equaliser and had two other chances. At least had the courage to shoot and with a bit more luck could have had another goal.

MATTY STEVENS 6

Used his frame and strength well in the first half and wouldn’t be bullied off the ball. Sacrificed in the second half. Needs another goal.

JOE LOW 6

Saw a header saved as he got forward and broke up opposition play well. Generally sound.

Substitutes