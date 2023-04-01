Notification Settings

Walsall boss Michael Flynn unhappy with performance despite rescuing a point

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FC

Walsall boss Michael Flynn was pleased to have got a point against Sutton - but wasn't happy with his team's performance in what he said was a game between 'two poor teams'.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers had won just once in 15 games heading into the game - and were behind at the break as Alistair Smith put the visitors in front.

Flynn's side had a handful of chances in the second period and just when it looked like they had slipped to a disappointing defeat - Isaac Hutchinson popped up with a 95th minute equaliser.

The Saddlers boss was happy to rescue a point - but admitted his side's display followed on from their defeat at AFC Wimbledon in midweek.

He said: "We had the best chances in the second half with Joss Labadie and Jamille Matt going close so probably deserved a bit of fortune at the end - we have had those go against us this season.

"But in terms of performance it followed on from Tuesday, we were second to the ball again, mis-placed passes and hit from a set play for the goal.

"And we nearly threw it away at the end after we did score but we are in a tough place at the moment and we need to snap out of it.

"Their heads were down in the dressing room, despite the late goal because it was a poor game and a poor performance, they know they can improve and they have to in the last seven games."

