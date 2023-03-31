Michael Flynn pleased with Joss Labadie's Walsall comeback

Joss Labadie in action before his injury lay-off

Labadie entered the fray as a second half substitute in the 2-0 defeat on Tuesday night.

It was his first appearance of the season after coming back from a cruciate ligament operation suffered at Port Vale in April last year.

Flynn said: "It was good to see Joss back, it has been a long road back for him and I was glad to be able to give him some minutes.

"You have to try and take positives from what was a negative and when we went 2-0 down it was partly because I thought he might spark something that would get us back in the game.