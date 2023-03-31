Notification Settings

Michael Flynn pleased with Joss Labadie's Walsall comeback

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall boss Michael Flynn felt one positive that came out of the Wimbledon game was seeing midfielder Joss Labadie make his comeback.

Joss Labadie in action before his injury lay-off
Labadie entered the fray as a second half substitute in the 2-0 defeat on Tuesday night.

It was his first appearance of the season after coming back from a cruciate ligament operation suffered at Port Vale in April last year.

Flynn said: "It was good to see Joss back, it has been a long road back for him and I was glad to be able to give him some minutes.

"You have to try and take positives from what was a negative and when we went 2-0 down it was partly because I thought he might spark something that would get us back in the game.

"That's not to put anything on Joss, I just thought he was ready to come back and did well when he came on, it was good to see him back on the field."

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

