Walsall's Joss Labadie happy to be back on the pitch

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FC

Walsall midfielder Joss Labadie had mixed emotions when he came on to make his return for the team after almost a year out with injury.

Joss Labadie in action prior to his injury
The 32-year-old came on as a substitute in the 2-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

Labadie has been another on the long-term injury list for Walsall after suffering a cruciate ligament injury during a win against Port Vale in April last year.

He said: “Obviously it was good for me to come back, every footballer just wants to play, but I just wish the circumstances could have been better.

“It wasn’t a great performance overall – we were told that afterwards and rightly so.

“But from a personal point of view, it has been a long road to recovery, and a lot of hard work from the medical team who I would like to thank.

“I just hope I can bring something to the team in the remaining games of the season, which ever games I play in.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

