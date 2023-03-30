Michael Flynn reveals ‘productive’ talks with Walsall owners

Walsall boss Michael Flynn

Flynn has had a number of meetings with majority shareholders Trivela Group this week, with co-chairman Benjamin Boycott over from the USA to attend a fans’ forum.

The boss said the meetings had been ‘productive’ and while the club had to plan ahead for next season, it didn’t mean they were giving up on this one.

He said: “Far from it, in many ways what goes between now and the end of the season will go some way to determining plans for the next one.

“This is a club that is well run and that is because of the forward planning aspect of it, trying to identify what is needed for the future, whether that be on or off the field.

“It is always good to meet the owners they are very honest people, as I am, and I see it as an essential part of what I want to do here to talk to them and plan for the long term.