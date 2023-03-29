Walsall ticket hike money ‘will go into the club’ says co-chairman Ben Boycott

Walsall co-chairman Ben Boycott

There has been much discussion over the prices for the 2023-24 season, with an average of a 20-per-cent increase in all parts of the ground for those who don't take advantage of the early bird prices which end on April 2.

Co-chairman Benjamin Boycott told a Fans Focus Meeting any extra revenue from the season tickets would not be going back to the Trivela group.

He said: "It is not about a foreign investor monetising things for their own good.

"All the money that supporters are putting in will be going towards running costs and that includes on-field activities.

"Nobody likes to put up prices for supporters but we have to look at every aspect of the business and if we do ask fans to pay more it is only right that should be put back into the business and it will be.

"The goal is to get the club on a good financial footing and build something together and part of that is to invest any extra money that is made into the club to secure its long term future."

Boycott didn't rule out further investment into the club from his Trivela group after they put a money in to sustain the freehold on the ground but said first of all they were looking to exploit all revenue streams to grow the club on and off the pitch.

He said: "We are already re-building the banqueting side with work going on to re-open the Saddlers Club which will be up and running again by the end of the calendar year.

"We also need to look at areas like the away fan experience. They used to bring in significant money when the hotel was open and we need to give them the option to spend their money whilst they are here, whether that be to stay over or through food and drink.