Walsall captain Donervon Daniels wants more goals

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall captain Donervon Daniels is looking for more wins – and goals – towards the end of the season.

Donervon Daniels after equalising
Daniels is happy with the way the team is defending and not giving away many goals but admits it doesn’t look good in terms of points.

And he is hoping the imminent return of Jamille Matt will bring the side some good fortune in the last nine games.

He said: “We have had some bad luck in the front line this season with the loss of Danny and problems of fitness and injury with Jamille and Matty Stevens.

“I am hoping the return of Jamma when he does come back will help us options wise.

“He may be able to get a partnership going with Conor (Wilkinson) as it is plain to see we are lacking goals at the moment.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

