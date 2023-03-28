Michael Flynn accuses Walsall players of 'not putting enough in' during AFC Wimbledon defeat

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

Flynn's side were beaten 2-0 by an AFC Wimbledon that were without a win in eleven games.

Will Nightingale handed the home side the lead on the hour mark - before Ali Al-Hamadi's 74th minute goal ensured the points stayed in London.

He said: "We were beaten by two set plays and that shouldn't happen but there were too many players, I would say around ten, who just didn't put enough in.

"I don't know why that is, I think they think they are done for this season but if they do they will have a rude awakening.

"I have said it before, a lot of them are playing for their futures - I am having good conversations with the owners every day and looking towards what we are going to do next season.