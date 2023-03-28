Notification Settings

Michael Flynn accuses Walsall players of 'not putting enough in' during AFC Wimbledon defeat

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall manager Michael Flynn accused his players of 'not putting enough in' during the Saddlers' 2-0 defeat at Wimbledon.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn
Flynn's side were beaten 2-0 by an AFC Wimbledon that were without a win in eleven games.

Will Nightingale handed the home side the lead on the hour mark - before Ali Al-Hamadi's 74th minute goal ensured the points stayed in London.

He said: "We were beaten by two set plays and that shouldn't happen but there were too many players, I would say around ten, who just didn't put enough in.

"I don't know why that is, I think they think they are done for this season but if they do they will have a rude awakening.

"I have said it before, a lot of them are playing for their futures - I am having good conversations with the owners every day and looking towards what we are going to do next season.

"But this one isn't over yet and there is a lot of football to be played, I will be expecting a big response from them because as much as I made five subs tonight I could have made another five if I was able to."

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

