Michael Flynn: Fine margins let Walsall down

The Saddlers started slowly, with home side deservedly going in front after 18 minutes.

Flynn said: "We knew they had done the same against Mansfield – they are a fit, young bunch of lads and we needed to guard against them hitting us at the start.

"It was us on the back foot from the off and it was also poor defending by us not to clear the ball."

"We were better in the second half when we changed the formation and could have nicked another goal to win it but we lacked the final ball and the cutting edge to get it.

"This is a tough place to come, the crowd get behind them and the weather conditions were not great.

"If you look at the two halves and take into account our start it was probably a fair result but we just need to concentrate for the full 90 minutes.

Flynn pointed to the fact Walsall had only lost 10 games all season but admitted frustration at the draw situation.

He said: "I think we probably could have won ten out of the 16 draws, I can't remember many situations where we have been lucky to get a draw or have to have accepted one, we have always been in with a chance of winning.