Grimsby 1 Walsall 1 - Player ratings

Another chance for the Mariners

OWEN EVANS

Couldn’t do much for the goal, which was a great strike and the defence allowing the player to shoot. Made a great tip over from a header in which he sparked a pushing and shoving match and was rightfully booked.

Energetic 7

DONERVON DANIELS

His effort won’t win goal of the season, but a neat finish and could have had another one as well. Defended well. Good all round.

Scored 8

MANNY MONTHE

After a first 20 minutes where collectively Walsall struggled to cope with the home side, he was one who came back and put in an assured performance.

Reliable 7

JOE RILEY

Had a good second half when he came forward more with a change of formation. Won praise from his boss and looked a natural starter.

Impressed 8

LIAM KINSELLA

Back to form after his injury and produced a typically terrier-like performance where he harried opponents and distributed the ball well.

Busy 7

TOM KNOWLES

Didn’t get as involved as his boss would have liked, although shackled by the Grimsby defence. Fairly quiet apart from set pieces.

Quiet 6

CONOR WILKINSON

Came in for a start after a goalscoring substitute appearance against Gillingham and showed flashes of creativity, including making himself a chance that was well saved.

Promising 7

BRANDON COMLEY

Had a fairly quiet first half and was sacrificed as part of a tactical ploy at half-time.

Struggled 6

JACOB MADDOX

Gave away the ball for the first goal and was one of the two players substituted. In his case, the second time in as many games.

Mistake 5

OISIN MCENTEE

Looked good in defence, particularly during the second half, and won praise from his manager afterwards.

Assured 7

ISaAC HUTCHINSON

Didn’t manage to add to his goal from last week, but did threaten at times.

Tricky 7

Substitutes