Grimsby 1 Walsall 1 - Player ratings

OWEN EVANS
Couldn’t do much for the goal, which was a great strike and the defence allowing the player to shoot. Made a great tip over from a header in which he sparked a pushing and shoving match and was rightfully booked.
Energetic 7
DONERVON DANIELS
His effort won’t win goal of the season, but a neat finish and could have had another one as well. Defended well. Good all round.
Scored 8
MANNY MONTHE
After a first 20 minutes where collectively Walsall struggled to cope with the home side, he was one who came back and put in an assured performance.
Reliable 7
JOE RILEY
Had a good second half when he came forward more with a change of formation. Won praise from his boss and looked a natural starter.
Impressed 8
LIAM KINSELLA
Back to form after his injury and produced a typically terrier-like performance where he harried opponents and distributed the ball well.
Busy 7
TOM KNOWLES
Didn’t get as involved as his boss would have liked, although shackled by the Grimsby defence. Fairly quiet apart from set pieces.
Quiet 6
CONOR WILKINSON
Came in for a start after a goalscoring substitute appearance against Gillingham and showed flashes of creativity, including making himself a chance that was well saved.
Promising 7
BRANDON COMLEY
Had a fairly quiet first half and was sacrificed as part of a tactical ploy at half-time.
Struggled 6
JACOB MADDOX
Gave away the ball for the first goal and was one of the two players substituted. In his case, the second time in as many games.
Mistake 5
OISIN MCENTEE
Looked good in defence, particularly during the second half, and won praise from his manager afterwards.
Assured 7
ISaAC HUTCHINSON
Didn’t manage to add to his goal from last week, but did threaten at times.
Tricky 7
Substitutes
Andy Williams (for Maddox 45) 7; Hayden White (for Comley 45)8; Matty Stevens (for Wilkinson 85). Not Used: Songo’o, James-Taylor, Allen, Jackson.