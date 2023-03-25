Notification Settings

Michael Flynn satisfied with Walsall display despite poor start

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall boss Michael Flynn was disappointed with his side's start but not the point or the overall performance.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn and Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst chat before the match
Walsall changed their formation in the second half and could have won it with a bit more poise but Flynn felt it was the opening part of the game that let them down.

He said:"We didn't get going early enough we took too long to do that and by that time they were ahead.

"This is a difficult place to come at the best of times and you can't give them a goal start.

"We played well in the second half and with a little more poise and cutting edge we could have won.

''A draw was probably a fair result on reflection but I will never settle for that and I don't think we did today-we were pressing until the end'

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

