Grimsby 1 Walsall 1 - Report

Donervon Daniels after equalising

Having said that a draw was probably a fair result at a rainy Blundell Park in an exciting game between two sides who are aiming to finish the season on as much of a high as they can.

Donervon Daniels got Walsall's second half equaliser after Brynn Morris had given the home side the lead with a cool finish on 18 minutes as they started the game the brighter attacking wise.

Perhaps given Walsall's recent record a draw was not that surprising and Michael Flynn probably won't be too unhappy with the outcome at a hostile venue which seemed to influence the referee at times.

Walsall went into the game boosted by a victory over Gillingham which was their first since January 1 and had lifted some of the worry associated with a 12 game unbeaten run.

Brandon Comley

Grimsby - who under Paul Hurst went up from the National League last season - had got a decent point at play off chasers Mansfield on Wednesday. It came only four days after they exited the FA Cup at the quarter final stage at Premier League Brighton. Walsall had a midweek free from a game.

Apart from Jamille Matt, Michael Flynn had an almost fully fit squad to choose from although he was missing Liam Gordon and Joe Low as they were on international duty with Guyana and Wales respectively.

There was a start for Conor Wilkinson who scored a late goal against Gillingham to seal the win last weekend.

Analysis

Grimsby started the better, Walsall barely seeing the ball in the first ten minutes as the Mariners attacked.

On only two minutes a free kick was swung in from the left by Danny Amos, Niall Maher saw a shot in the area blocked and George Lloyd's was deflected wide.

Just three minutes later the dangerous Lloyd got down Walsall's right flank and crossed low, with the ball just evading the waiting Grimsby strikers.

.Jacob Maddox and Kieran Green

Walsall's first chance came on 16 minutes when a block tackle by Liam Kinsella won possession and he laid it off for Tom Knowles on the left who dragged his shot wide from just outside the box.

But the goal that looked likely for Grimsby after the early pressure came on 18 when the ball came out to Bryn Morris from a Danny Amos corner and Morris curled it past Evans and into the net from 20 yards.

Not long afterwards Conor Wilkinson, playing with confidence, cut in from the byline and saw his low shot save by the legs of Grimsby goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

If Grimsby had started the first half better, Walsall responded after the break with Donervon Daniels scoring from just inside the box after a Joe Riley corner on the right wasn't cleared.

It was a good finish on the half volley by Daniels who was then cautioned for his part in a melee in the Walsall penalty area on 59 minutes. Owen Evans had tipped Andy Smith's bouncing header over the bar but there was a follow through and multiple players from both teams were involved. Evans was also cautioned for his part in the fray.

Brandon Comley

The second half had started in exciting fashion and was end to end, Daniels being unlucky not to put Walsall ahead on 64 minutes with a shot from inside the area that only just went into the side netting.

Isaac Hutchinson went close on 90 minutes with probably the next best chance of the game, play flowing end to end in between but neither side being able to take control.

There was still time for Manny Monthe to go close with a cross that almost found its way in as Walsall eded the game on a high.

Key Moments

16 Tom Knowles shot for Walsall went wide - their first chance of the game

18 GOAL Grimsby's Brynn Morris produced a great curler from the edge of the box that gave Evans little chance

24 Conor Wilkinson sees low shot blocked by goalkeeper after he had worked himself a chance

49 GOAL Saddlers captain Donervon Daniels on the half volley from inside the box after the ball eventually fell to him from a Joe Riley corner.

64 Daniels almost made it two from the left hand side of the area as Walsall attacked but his shot just went into the side netting.

90 Isaac Hutchinson shot just wide as Walsall look for the winner

Teams

Grimsby (3-4-1-2): Crocombe, Efete, Green, Waterfall (c), Lloyd (Khan 85), McAtee, Morris. Amos, Smith, Taylor, Maher

Subs not used: Emmanuel, Clifton, Hunt, O'Neil. Orsi, Khouri

Saddlers (3-5-2): Evans, Daniels (C), Monthe, Riley, Kinsella, Wilkinson (Stevens 85), Knowles, Comley (White 45), Maddox (Williams 45), McEntee, Hutchinson

Subs not used: Smith (GK), James-Taylor, Stevens, Allen, Songo'o