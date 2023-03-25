Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Conor Wilkinson working hard on Walsall fitness

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Conor Wilkinson is ‘raring to go’ for the rest of Walsall’s season – but his own hard work is not done yet.

Conor Wilkinson
Conor Wilkinson

Wilkinson has come back from a long term knee injury which curtailed a large part of his season.

Although he scored against Gillingham last weekend and appeared to be back to full fitness, Wilkinson said he was still fully focussed on rehab.

He said: “I have missed the feeling of scoring on the pitch and it was a weight off my shoulders – I can’t wait to get the next one

“But it is hard work and the rehabilitation will never be done – I will always have to work on strengthening and mobility and things like that every day in training otherwise I will be taking a step back. But when I go out there for a game I am feeling great at the moment.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News