Conor Wilkinson working hard on Walsall fitness

Wilkinson has come back from a long term knee injury which curtailed a large part of his season.
Although he scored against Gillingham last weekend and appeared to be back to full fitness, Wilkinson said he was still fully focussed on rehab.
He said: “I have missed the feeling of scoring on the pitch and it was a weight off my shoulders – I can’t wait to get the next one
“But it is hard work and the rehabilitation will never be done – I will always have to work on strengthening and mobility and things like that every day in training otherwise I will be taking a step back. But when I go out there for a game I am feeling great at the moment.”