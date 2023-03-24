Walsall rest up ahead of run-in

Walsall play their final 10 games of the season over the next six weeks, starting with an away-day double-header at Grimsby Town on Saturday and AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday.
Flynn will be without Liam Gordon and Joe Low, who are on international duty, with Guyana and Wales Under-21s, respectively, but the other squad members were rested this week, with Flynn saying they had ‘given their all’ for the club recently.
He said: “I am glad we have had a free week game wise as it gave me the opportunity to give them a couple of days off while also being able to prepare for the two games.”
Meanwhile, the Saddlers have been reinstated into the Walsall Senior Cup after quarter-final opponents Tividale were found guilty of playing an ineligible player. Tivi had won the tie 2-1 in February.