Grimsby v Walsall - Match preview

Isaac Hutchinson scores

His team got three points on the board for the first time in more than two months with a comfortable 2-0 win in front of the home fans

Flynn said his players had been ‘giving their all’ for the cause in this calendar year and the win was just rewards for their efforts.

The boss planned to give them two days off this week but is also keen to make sure they get as many points as they can going into next term, with momentum crucial.

He said: “This is a project in terms of progressing the club to the next level and if that doesn’t happen this season, then we need to make sure we go into the next one firing on all cylinders.

“There has been no pressure on me despite the recent run the owners have been absolutely fantastic as they have done since I have been here. Let’s not forget this has been an improvement on last season, but any club which does have a run like this there may be questions asked

“We need to reward their patience and backing by winning as many games as possible and getting as high as possible by the end of the season.

Flynn said he was going to give the squad a few days off this week ahead of the busy schedule which sees Walsall travel to Grimsby Town tomorrow and AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday

He said: “Everyone has been working so hard over the last few months and have given everything.

“I had the likes of Tom Knowles come up to me and say he couldn’t give any more for the cause.

“He was physically exhausted after the Gillingham game and there were others as well so hopefully they will have got a bit of rest on their days off and now be raring to go.”

Tomorrow’s opponents Grimsby drew 0-0 at Mansfield on Wednesday and are 15th in the table. They had their own brush with FA Cup glory, which ended on Sunday in the quarter-final as they lost 5-0 at Brighton.

Flynn will see the Grimsby and Wimbledon games as two winnable ones, but won’t take anything for granted.

Grimsby won 2-1 at the Bescot Stadium in August, Danny Johnson getting the Saddlers’ solitary goal.

Walsall were in the middle of a 10-game run without a win – this time they have just ended a 12-game streak.

Although many people will see the game at Grimsby as having nothing on it, Flynn will be determined to make sure the players don’t see it that way.

He said: “It is a very busy period for us coming up to the end of the season, starting with back-to-back away games.

“But the good thing about going into them with a win is the players are on a high and will be confident.”