Walsall loanee Joe Low hoping to 'ink' his own international path

Owen Evans and Joe Low at the final whistle

Bristol City defender Low is line to make his Wales Under-21 debut in Sunday's friendly against Scotland in Pinatar, and hopes it is the start of an international career that could see him play with Rodon in the senior team one day.

If it does happen, their Christian names will not be the only thing the two players have in common as Low admits Rodon's heavily tattooed arms have provided the inspiration for his own 'sleeves'.

"I've got quite a few tattoos and they have meanings," said Bristol-born Low, 21.

"But I like the aesthetic look. Growing up I liked Joe Rodon in the senior side.

"He's been my idol for a few years, so that's why I look like this now!"

Low made his Bristol City debut in November before joining Sky Bet League Two outfit Walsall on loan in January.

He has since made 10 appearances for the Saddlers and scored his first senior goal against league leaders Leyton Orient, but his ambition remains to break into the first team at Ashton Gate.