Oisin McEntee urges Walsall players to 'stay positive'

Oisin McEntee

The 22-year-old made only his second start for Walsall against Gillingham and won praise from his manager for his performance – along with his fellow defenders.

He enjoyed the game, and the win but was keen to stress it was a collective effort, stating: “They say you build from the back and it’s true we have been pretty solid of late, it has been well documented the 15 clean sheets this season.

“But it was a collective performance backed by two good goals from Isaac (Hutchinson) and Conor (Wilkinson) who have both been great lately.