Michael Flynn hoping for bigger Walsall crowds

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers have run a number of initiatives at matches this season as part of the School Partners scheme.

They attracted a crowd of just over 6,700 for the Gillingham game, with 1,688 school children in attendance as part of the programme.

Flynn was delighted by the attendance and recent turnouts at the Bescot Stadium and said attracting a new generation of fans was 'vital.'

He said: “I want to try and attract a new generation of fans to the football club because the more fans we have, the better it is all round.

“It gives more voice at the home games, more income for the club, more money to spend on players, infrastructure or whatever is needed.

"Trivela have been fantastic in providing funds and backing us in the transfer market but that money is limited Walsall isn't a club that can just rely on them anyway.

"We need to attract fans which brings match day income, not just from the ticket price and hopefully they will come back for future games.

"It is also obviously good for the players to play in front of as many people as possible because they train all week and look forward to the game – I know I did as a player.

"We are trying to not only win games as we go along but to build for the future and future generations of Walsall fans so initiatives like the School Partners scheme can only help with that."