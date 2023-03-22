Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michael Flynn's relief as Walsall players return

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn thinks fans might see the best of his squad between now and the end of the season.

Michael Flynn
Michael Flynn

The Saddlers' injury woes appear to be easing, with Jamille Matt expected to be available for the trip to Grimsby on Saturday.

Ronan Maher is back training and Joe Riley and Conor Wilkinson are making progress in the first team after long term injuries.

Flynn said: "I've said it before but the injury situation this season has been a nightmare and finally we seem to seeing progress with it, with players coming back from injury to training and in some cases playing.

"There is coming back to fitness and there is being match fit - there is a difference and we are getting players back now – Jamille will be fit for Saturday if selected and Matty Stevens is firing on all cylinders fitness wise and was unlucky not to score against Gillingham.

"There are others of course and it all adds to the options towards the end of the season where I have to think about what I want to do next season and assess what is needed – the run in is a crucial time for a manager and the players."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News