Michael Flynn's relief as Walsall players return

Michael Flynn

The Saddlers' injury woes appear to be easing, with Jamille Matt expected to be available for the trip to Grimsby on Saturday.

Ronan Maher is back training and Joe Riley and Conor Wilkinson are making progress in the first team after long term injuries.

Flynn said: "I've said it before but the injury situation this season has been a nightmare and finally we seem to seeing progress with it, with players coming back from injury to training and in some cases playing.

"There is coming back to fitness and there is being match fit - there is a difference and we are getting players back now – Jamille will be fit for Saturday if selected and Matty Stevens is firing on all cylinders fitness wise and was unlucky not to score against Gillingham.