Walsall's Oisin McEntee keen to hold down starting place

But the defender is aware of the competition for places which has seen a number of players – not just himself – have to settle for substitute positions in recent weeks.
The 22-year-old impressed boss Michael Flynn and had to switch positions to left back later on in the game.
He said: "I am happy to play anywhere the boss wants me to if it means I get a game.
"It has been tough at times being out of the side but that doesn't mean to say I won't be again, it is up to me to get the shirt on a regular basis.
"I think the run we have been on means the gaffer has had to switch things around to find a winning formula which we finally did against Gillingham.
"The thing now is to keep that going and hopefully that will include me as every player wants to play but we will see."