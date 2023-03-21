Walsall's Liam Gordon handed Guyana international call up

Liam Gordon

The 23-year-old London born defender will joing up with the squad ahead of their CONCACAF Nations League games in Bermuda on Saturday and at home to Montserrat next Wednesday.

Gordon already has seven caps for Guyana, having made his debut in a friendly in 2019, also against Bermuda.

Guyana are in League B of the competition agter coming in second place in League C in 2019-20

They have won two and lost two of their four games so far with a goal difference of minus eight.

Gordon is expected to miss the Saddlers’ trips to Grimsby Town on Saturday and AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday,.

Fellow Walsall defender Joe Low will also miss the Grimsby game as he meets up with Wales Under 21 colleagues for a friendly with Scotland, in Spain on Sunday.