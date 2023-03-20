Notification Settings

Walsall 2 Gillingham 1 - player ratings

Paul Jenkins

Paul Jenkins rates the Walsall players after their win over Gillingham.

Walsall's Andy Williams

OWEN EVANS

Didn’t have many direct saves to make but had to be alert and deal with sporadic bouts of pressure which he did with usual calmness. Directed his defence well.

Calm 7

DONERVON DANIELS

Was given man-of-the-match by the sponsors and won high praise from his manager. Worked well with Evans in marshalling the defence.

Commanding 8

MANNY MONTHE

Steadied the ship at the back along with the other defenders and also supported the attack well, distribution was good.

Versatile 7

JOE RILEY

Only his second start after injury problems but has slotted into the line-up easily and looks like he has been there longer. Him coming back is a real bonus for the Saddlers.

Confident 8

LIAM KINSELLA

Fans’ favourite is showing why, with good interceptions, tackles and distribution to the forwards. Always busy and makes it hard for opposition midfielders.

Assured 7

TOM KNOWLES

Found his men well, always willing to run at defences or lay the ball off and did both to great effect. Set-up a number of chances.

Creative 8

ANDY WILLIAMS

Had a decent game, had a shot saved by the goalkeeper and linked up well with midfield before being substituted.

Productive 7

BRANDON COMLEY

Another one who won praise from his manager. Wasn’t afraid to get forward and have a shot.

Brave 7

JACOB MADDOX

Ran well and good on the ball until taken off with injury.

Energetic 7

OISIN MCENTEE

The Irish defender came in for a start and showed his versatility by moving position late in the game. Looked assured and fitted in well to the team despite a lack of games.

Solid 7

ISAAC HUTCHINSON

Scored a good goal and even before that looked dangerous, with the Gillingham defence struggling to cope.

Always threatening 8

Substitutes

Joe Low (for Maddox 52) 7; Wilkinson (for Williams 72) 8; Stevens (for Knowles 80) 7; Songo’o (for Riley 80) 7 Subs not used: Gordon, Maher, Smith.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

