Michael Flynn praises 'incredibly patient' Walsall fans as tough run comes to an end

Isaac Hutchinson wheels away after hitting the net for Saddlers in their victory over Gillingham

Walsall beat Gillingham 2-1 at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, after going ten games without a victory.

Isaac Hutchinson opened the scoring in the second half before Conor Wilkinson secured the win deep into stoppage time but Walsall also didn’t really look like conceding throughout the 90 minutes, with the visitors’ Glenn Morris by far the busier of the two goalkeepers

Flynn was delighted with his defenders as well as his forwards as they got over the line.

He said: “I think that is 15 clean sheets this season and that hasn’t just been down to the goalkeeper though he has been exceptional, it is obviously down to the defenders as well and the midfielders who track back and help them.”

But he admitted the focus would be on the fact Walsall scored for the first time at the Bescot Stadium in five games and said he was delighted with the win

He said: “There was a lot of positive things but of course the result was all important.

“I don’t mind admitting I have had some sleepless nights over recent weeks and months just wondering how we haven’t gone on to win games because we haven’t took chances when they have been created.”

Flynn said he would dedicate the result to the supporters who have been ‘incredibly patient’ on the run of four home games without a goal.

He said: “They have been great in the main with us, yes there have been a few moans but that is understandable when your team is not scoring or winning at home.

“But they have stuck with us all the way – even at 0-0 against Gillingham they were encouraging us and getting behind us and that means a lot to the players never mind me.

“We still have four home games before the end of the season and I hope we can provide them with even more to shout about and to build on things for next season.

“I don’t want to harp on about injuries but it has been horrendous at times for us this season.

“We have signed players like Jamille (Matt) and seen them then get injured soon after they have arrived and you have to deal with that, plus we have seen three long term ACL’s as well, something I have never known before in football as a player or manager,

“But players are coming back like Jamille who should be fit for next week we are getting closer to a full squad and hopefully that will show.