Delight for Walsall goal hero Conor Wilkinson

Wilkinson has suffered a nightmare with injuries this tern after scoring 10 goals in his first season at the Bescot Stadium.
Even after coming back from a long-term anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered in April last year he got injured again and missed a number of games after Christmas.
Flynn said: “It is important for Conor to realise he won’t be the player he was straight away whilst he gets back to full match fitness, I have spoken to him about that as he has had a major injury. It will take time but. the way he took his goal on Saturday I was delighted and it suggests he is close and there will be more to come from him this season.”