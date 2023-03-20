Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Delight for Walsall goal hero Conor Wilkinson

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn was delighted for forward Conor Wilkinson after his late goal on Saturday – and feels there is more to come from him.

Conor Wilkinson
Conor Wilkinson

Wilkinson has suffered a nightmare with injuries this tern after scoring 10 goals in his first season at the Bescot Stadium.

Even after coming back from a long-term anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered in April last year he got injured again and missed a number of games after Christmas.

Flynn said: “It is important for Conor to realise he won’t be the player he was straight away whilst he gets back to full match fitness, I have spoken to him about that as he has had a major injury. It will take time but. the way he took his goal on Saturday I was delighted and it suggests he is close and there will be more to come from him this season.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News