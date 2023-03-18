Notification Settings

Tom Knowles looking to repay Walsall support

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FC

Walsall forward Tom Knowles is hoping to repay the support of the fans with some goals towards the end of the season.

Tom Knowles
Tom Knowles

Knowles is in his first season with Walsall and has become a fans favourite with his energetic displays.

But he has only scored four goals and is keen to increase the tally before the end of the current campaign.

He said: “It’s no secret I like running at opposition defences and trying to be creative but I would like there to be a few more goals at the end of those runs.

“The fans have been brilliant with me, and have been very patient in terms of this run we are on.

“They have continued chanting my name and I’ve been grateful for that, it really helps any player when the crowd gets behind them.

“As long as I’m bringing something to the team, that’s the bigger picture, but we’ve got to spread the goals out across the team.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

