Tom Knowles looking to repay Walsall support

Knowles is in his first season with Walsall and has become a fans favourite with his energetic displays.

But he has only scored four goals and is keen to increase the tally before the end of the current campaign.

He said: “It’s no secret I like running at opposition defences and trying to be creative but I would like there to be a few more goals at the end of those runs.

“The fans have been brilliant with me, and have been very patient in terms of this run we are on.

“They have continued chanting my name and I’ve been grateful for that, it really helps any player when the crowd gets behind them.