Liam Kinsella helps encourage Walsall peers

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall’s Liam Kinsella is helping to assure his fellow players that their current winless streak will come to an end.

Kinsella, aged 27, is one of the senior professionals at Bescot Stadium and admitted the current run, which saw the team last win on January 1, was ‘frustrating.’

He said: “Clearly we are not scoring enough goals and that certainly needs to be stepped up but on the plus side, draws are better than losses.

“We are playing some decent football as well but not producing enough end product. It is something we work hard on in training every day and hopefully the fans will see a difference on Saturday.

“ I do try to encourage the younger lads that the run will end and the goals will come – I think we have to believe that and that we can go on a good run in the last 11 games and give the fans something to shout about.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

