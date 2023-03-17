Liam Kinsella helps encourage Walsall peers

Liam Kinsella

Kinsella, aged 27, is one of the senior professionals at Bescot Stadium and admitted the current run, which saw the team last win on January 1, was ‘frustrating.’

He said: “Clearly we are not scoring enough goals and that certainly needs to be stepped up but on the plus side, draws are better than losses.

“We are playing some decent football as well but not producing enough end product. It is something we work hard on in training every day and hopefully the fans will see a difference on Saturday.