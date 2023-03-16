Walsall boss Michael Flynn: We need more confidence

He has urged his squad to be more confident and more careful to ensure those wins will come.
The Saddlers were frustrated again on Tuesday night in front of the home fans with a 0-0 draw against Swindon doing little to lift the mood.
Flynn said they need to be more clinical and careful with their passes and not be afraid to shoot.
He said: “I’d rather them shoot and go over the bar rather than turn down the opportunity to shoot or take that extra touch.
“We’ve just got to be a lot more confident and careful with our passes – we saw that on Tuesday, I’m giving that as an example. I’m not digging individual players out. We just need that other win and the confidence and spirit will come back and the fans will be happier as well.”