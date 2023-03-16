Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall boss Michael Flynn: We need more confidence

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn says the lack of wins and goals is playing on his players’ minds.

Walsall boss Michael Flynn
Walsall boss Michael Flynn

He has urged his squad to be more confident and more careful to ensure those wins will come.

The Saddlers were frustrated again on Tuesday night in front of the home fans with a 0-0 draw against Swindon doing little to lift the mood.

Flynn said they need to be more clinical and careful with their passes and not be afraid to shoot.

He said: “I’d rather them shoot and go over the bar rather than turn down the opportunity to shoot or take that extra touch.

“We’ve just got to be a lot more confident and careful with our passes – we saw that on Tuesday, I’m giving that as an example. I’m not digging individual players out. We just need that other win and the confidence and spirit will come back and the fans will be happier as well.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News