Walsall's Joe Riley vows to put things right

Joe Riley

Riley came on for the second half of the 3-1 defeat at Stevenage where boss Michael Flynn pulled no punches on his assessment of the team’s performance after the game.

The 26-year-old, who joined Walsall in the close season from Carlisle admitted the overall team showing wasn’t good enough.

He said: “We were told that after the game and it is true we didn’t show enough fight from the start of the game. I think the boss compared it to men against boys and that is accurate.

“But we are an honest and hard working group and will do everything to put it right.