Walsall's Joe Riley vows to put things right

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall midfielder Joe Riley said the players would take full responsibility for the team’s defeat at Stevenage and said they would work hard to put it right.

Joe Riley
Riley came on for the second half of the 3-1 defeat at Stevenage where boss Michael Flynn pulled no punches on his assessment of the team’s performance after the game.

The 26-year-old, who joined Walsall in the close season from Carlisle admitted the overall team showing wasn’t good enough.

He said: “We were told that after the game and it is true we didn’t show enough fight from the start of the game. I think the boss compared it to men against boys and that is accurate.

“But we are an honest and hard working group and will do everything to put it right.

“If there was a positive it was that the second half was better, but we know it wasn’t good enough overall.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

