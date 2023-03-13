Notification Settings

Michael Flynn: Keep the Walsall faith

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall boss Michael Flynn has urged supporters to ‘stick with us’ until the end of the season after a poor start to the year.

Walsall Manager Michael Flynn
The Saddlers haven’t won since January 1, with a series of draws ending any hopes of a play-off push, and performed badly in a 3-1 defeat at Stevenage on Saturday.

They were booed by some of the travelling contingent, with some awkward exchanges at the end, but Flynn was typically no nonsense when questioned about the performance.

He said: “The first half was a disgrace and I can understand the fans’ frustration – I always say when we are not good enough they are entitled to vent their feelings.

“But I would urge them to stick with us for the next two home games, starting tomorrow. We owe them a performance or two and as a whole we will be doing our utmost until the end of the season to give them that.”

