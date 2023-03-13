Michael Flynn: Keep the Walsall faith

Walsall Manager Michael Flynn

The Saddlers haven’t won since January 1, with a series of draws ending any hopes of a play-off push, and performed badly in a 3-1 defeat at Stevenage on Saturday.

They were booed by some of the travelling contingent, with some awkward exchanges at the end, but Flynn was typically no nonsense when questioned about the performance.

He said: “The first half was a disgrace and I can understand the fans’ frustration – I always say when we are not good enough they are entitled to vent their feelings.