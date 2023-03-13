Michael Flynn demands a reaction from Walsall players

Michael Flynn shows his frustration

Flynn labelled the Saddlers’ first-half performance ‘a disgrace’ and although he admitted they improved in the second period, he wasn’t happy with missed chances.

The manager said if he was still here in the summer he wouldn’t be afraid to make 19 changes to the squad if he had to.

He said: “We knew Stevenage were consistent at home and I said it was vital to not concede in the first 20 minutes, instead we were 2-0 down.

“We got bullied in the first half and it was men against boys, we didn’t deal with balls into the box and didn’t mark properly. I told them after the game but I’m not sure how many heard it.

“The defence didn’t deal with the goals we conceded, we gave them far too much space and time and it is about getting in there and having a football brain, or just a brain.

“I admit I got the selection wrong in the first half but I thought after Tuesday night I would give them another go. But it was a disgrace and maybe I should have gone with men all round the pitch and we might have been more solid.

“If I could have made more changes at the break I would have, but it was the team who didn’t perform in the first half.

“I’m not going to single out individuals in as much as I will take some of the blame myself.”

Flynn said again after the game many of the squad would be playing for their futures at the Bescot Stadium between now and May.

He said: “We are trying to build something and I don’t want to have to make 19 changes at the end of the season if I’m still here, but I wouldn’t be afraid to do so.

“I put my heart and soul into this football club and yes I’m paid to do so, but there are a few in the squad I would question whether they do the same.

“As much as the defence was at fault, we didn’t take our chances in the second half where maybe we could have got something out of the game but in all honesty deserved nothing