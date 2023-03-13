Analysis: Walsall outwitted after another poor display

Owen Evans and Joe Low react to the Saddlers’ defeat against Stevenage at the final whistle on Saturday

A 3-1 scoreline after the first 45 flattered the Saddlers, who could have conceded at least two more.

Four substitutions brought some respite in the second half, which turned into a scrappy affair, but Walsall couldn’t take the chances that did come their way.

Stevenage are right where Walsall were at one time aspiring to be, but that is a distant pipe dream until next season now.

Boss Michael Flynn has said a few times in recent weeks his team are playing for their contracts – well that is certainly all they are playing for now.

And with a hefty increase in season ticket prices announced last week, now is the time for Walsall to start winning after one solitary victory in 2023.

Although this comprehensive defeat was away, that is no consolation to the fans who again supported them in numbers, expecting better after an improved home performance against Bradford.

They were left frustrated and some booed the players during the game, with awkward exchanges after it when the team went over to applaud them.

Ironically, the player who scored two goals in the first half – Josh March – was signed from Forest Green Rovers in January and was once firmly on Walsall’s radar.

The Saddlers’ own two signings from the Gloucestershire outfit have produced just one goal between them – though Matty Stevens was only given 10 minutes off the bench to make a difference on Saturday.

Stevenage showed no hangover from the 2-0 defeat at Rochdale last week, although Walsall’s Andy Williams produced the first shot which was easily saved by debutant goalkeeper Job McCracken.

The keeper was playing his first Football League game and looked competent, although to be fair despite the scoreline, so did his counterpart Owen Evans who made two good saves to keep it down.

March gave Stevenage the lead on just six minutes with a half-volley from the edge of the box after he followed a long clearance from Max Clark and beat Donervon Daniels for pace.

It was a smart first touch from the former Alvechurch and Leamington forward to get him inside to line up the shot and an excellent finish, the type Walsall have been crying out for recently.

Eight minutes later and it was two when a neat exchange of passes down the right between Jake Taylor and Kane Smith saw the latter put a neat pass into the area for Luke Norris to slip it home.

At this point the Saddlers’ fans behind the goal Stevenage were attacking probably had thoughts of going home, such was the home side’s early dominance.

Norris flashed a shot just wide of the post and if Stevenage had got a third then it could have been a lot worse by the end.

As it was, Walsall got back in the game on 28 minutes when Tom Knowles put a cross into the box from the right, Daniels beat Dan Sweeney to a header and Manny Monthe provided a neat finish from close range. But even then, you felt this was just a sticking plaster and temporary moment for Walsall and so it proved when March scored his second on 35 minutes.

This time a free-kick into the box saw Norris beat Daniels to the ball and March was given too much room by the Walsall defence to execute what was admittedly an excellent overhead kick.

March understandably had his tail up and just missed out on a first half hat-trick in injury time when his header was saved by the feet of Evans.

Flynn made four substitutions at half time as he tried to find a formula for Walsall to get back into the game and they looked brighter in the early stages.

But it was Stevenage who took control again soon after and Evans again saved well from a Norris header on 64 after Clark had floated a free kick into the box. Joe Low also got his leg in the way of a goal-bound shot from Norris as Stevenage threatened a fourth.

Walsall tried hard to get a goal back, Conor Wilkinson putting a half-volley poorly over the bar on 77 minutes and Douglas James-Taylor failing to convert a Monthe cross from a few yards out when it looked easier to score.

He also dragged a shot wide in injury time and if there was a positive for Walsall it was that they were attacking until the end and restricted Stevenage in the second half