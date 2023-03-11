Stevenage 3 Walsall 1 - Report

Joe Low gets to the ball

Two goals by former Leamington forward Josh March and one from the equally impressive Luke Norris was what Stevenage deserved against a Saddlers team who seemed bereft of ideas at times.

Their only consolation was a close range goal from Manny Monthe to reduce the deficit, but in truth it could have been more than 3-1 and the season is now effectively over.

Walsall still hadn't won since New Years Day, although they produced an improved performance against Bradford in midweek from the Barrow game last Saturday.

And they had only lost two games in the last ten, but drawn the other eight. With games running out, this was yet another must win if they were to make any headway on the seemingly distant play-off-race.

Jacob Maddox and Kane Smith

But scoring was a problem as well as winning, with the Saddlers drawing blanks in three of the last four fixtures and they were hoping that issue would be addressed at Stevenage.

Stevenage , managed by Steve Evans started the day in the third automatic promotion place at the start of play but had only won one in six games and went down 2-0 at relegation threatened Rochdale last weekend.

Analysis

Stevenage showed no hangover from the Rochdale game and March gave them the lead on just six minutes with a half volley from the edge of the box after he beat the Walsall defence to a long clearance from Max Clark.

Eight minutes later and it was two when a neat exchange of passes down the right between Jake Taylor and Kane Smith saw the latter slip a pass into the area for Norris to slip it home.

Walsall reduced the deficit against the run of play on 28 minutes when Stevenage defender Dan Sweeny missed his header in the box and Manny Monthe at the far post turned it in.

But any thoughts that Walsall might be back in it were ended when the third goal on 36 minutes by March, a great backwards volley after the ball had come back to him from a free kick.

March very nearly got is hat-trick just into injury time with a stooping header saved by Evan's feet and Norris also could have had more in what was a torrid first half for the Saddlers.

Liam Gordon

Flynn made four substitutions at half time as he tried to find a formula for Walsall to get back into the game and they had a penalty shout early on when Taylor appeared to handle the ball in the area but nothing was given.

But after the initial stages of the half it was Stevenage who took control and Evans again saved well from a Norris header on 64 after Max Clark had floated a free kick into the box.

Joe Low also got his leg in the way of a goalward bound shot from Norris as Stevenage threatened a fourth.

Conor Wilkinson put a half volley poorly over the bar from Walsall on 77 minutes as they searched desperately for the second goal.

And that should have come on 80 minutes when Monthe put a great cross over from the left and Wilkinson missed from a few yards out.

Dejected Saddlers after the third Stevenage goal

Douglas James Taylor also put a shot poorly wide late on in injury time in a scrappy second half which at times threatened to boil over, partly due to Walsall's frustrations.

The Saddlers will try again on Tuesday at home to Swindon but after this performance it is difficult to see where they go from here.

Key moments

6 Stevenage's Joss March latches onto a long ball downfield from Max Clark and out muscles the Walsall defence to score with a fierce half volley from the edge of the area

14 Jake Taylor and Kane Smith exchange passes on the right hand side of the box, the latter slipping a pass through for Luke Norris to easily slip the ball home and make it 2-0 Stevenage

27 Norris flashes a shot just wide of Evans' left hand post

28 Manny Monthe scores for Walsall from close range after Dan Sweeney misses his header in trying to clear a cross into the box

36 Free kick swung into Walsall box, comes out for Josh March to score with a lovely angled volley from just inside the area. 3-1

46 March just misses out on a hat-trick with a stooping header which is saved by the feet of Owen Evans

66 Norris header from a well worked free kick well saved by Evans.

72 Walsall substitute Joe Low stops a goal bound Norris shot with his leg.

80 Monthe cross for Walsall, Wilkinson put shot over from just a few yards

Teams

Stevenage (4-3-3)

McCracken, Clarke, Reeves, Piergianni, Sweeney, Taylor (Horgan 87), Norris (Rose 92), Roberts, Smith, Gilbey, March (Reid 90)

Subs not used: Przybek, Bostwick, Tomkinson, Forster-Caskey

Walsall (3-4-1-2)

Evans, White, Gordon (Riley 45), Daniels, Monthe, Knowles, Williams (Wilkinson 45), Comley (Stevens 80), James-Taylor, Maddox (Kinsella 45), Hutchinson (Low 45)