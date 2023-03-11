Andy Williams: Walsall must stick together

Andy Williams

The Saddlers head to Stevenage today aiming to end a run of 11 matches without a win in all competitions which has damaged their play-off aspirations.

Michael Flynn’s men have drawn eight of their last 10 in the league and Williams said: “We need to stick to together, not just as a group of players but as a club. We are trying our hardest.

“The results show we are very close. We are working hard for every point we get at the moment. Hopefully that will change and things start to become a bit easier with a few wins.