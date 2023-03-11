Notification Settings

Andy Williams: Walsall must stick together

By Nick ElwellWalsall FC

Striker Andy Williams has called for everyone at Walsall to stick together as they look to reignite their season.

Andy Williams
The Saddlers head to Stevenage today aiming to end a run of 11 matches without a win in all competitions which has damaged their play-off aspirations.

Michael Flynn’s men have drawn eight of their last 10 in the league and Williams said: “We need to stick to together, not just as a group of players but as a club. We are trying our hardest.

“The results show we are very close. We are working hard for every point we get at the moment. Hopefully that will change and things start to become a bit easier with a few wins.

“We have had a lot of draws. It just needs one of those results to fall on the right side and that will kickstart us. We just need that bit more positivity on the ball but that comes with wins.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

