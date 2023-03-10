Brandon Comley not giving up on Walsall play-off dream

Brandon Comley

The Saddlers head to Stevenage tomorrow 12 points adrift of the top seven after a 10-match winless run, which has included eight draws. But Comley insists players won’t believe the chase is over until it is no longer mathematically possible.

He said: “The margin is getting tighter and tighter. It is frustrating for us as a team that we can’t get these wins we think we deserve.

“But we are not going to give up. We are going to keep pushing to get where we want to as a team, until we mathematically can’t get there. We can compete with every team in this league, I believe. But you have to do that every game and sometimes we just haven’t matched those performance levels.