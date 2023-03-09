Walsall boss Michael Flynn tells fans: 'Don’t forget the good stuff'

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Bradford extended the Saddlers’ winless run to 11 matches in all competitions and further damaged hopes of reaching the League Two play-offs.

Flynn’s team have struggled to score goals since the January departure of top scorer Danny Johnson and drawn seven of their last eight league games but while acknowledging disappointment at the recent run, the boss believes they remain on the right track and are close to turning the corner.

He said: “I can understand the fans getting frustrated but they are because we have given them something to believe in this season, which they haven’t had for a number of years.

“We had a positive cup run and only a few games ago it looked like we were on the march to the play-offs. OK, it has stalled at the minute but it is the hope that kills you. We have to take the positives from it. Yes, there are negatives, like this run at the minute. But January has unsettled us and we are almost trying to get everyone, or at least key players, back to fitness at the same time.

“Trust me, it is not easy. Just because players are on the team sheet does not mean they are ready.”

Flynn was dealt another blow with midfielder Robbie Willmott expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn hamstring. Another January signing, striker Jamille Matt, remains sidelined with a shoulder problem while Jacob Maddox and Liam Kinsella are among several other players short of full fitness.

While accepting his team have not always been good enough in front of goal, Flynn believes they have also lacked luck at key moments. He added: “I’m a big believer in things happening for a reason. There have been big improvements this season in a lot of aspects.

“We are not far away from being a very good team. The owners know that, the players know that and we know that.

“We do need a little bit more quality in the final third, it is not down to luck. We’ve had chances at times and not taken them. At times we have given sloppy goals away, though other than at Hartlepool that hasn’t happened much lately.

“It’s frustrating because there is that hope of the play-offs. Trust me, if we got there no-one would want to play us.