'Out of touch': Walsall fans react angrily to season ticket price rises

Fans watch on as Walsall take on Bradford City

Earlier this week, the club's Trivela owners announced its season ticket prices for the 2023/24 season - with some fans facing a significant rise in their tickets.

Fans in the Tile Choice Stand will pay £527 for an adult season ticket, the equivalent of nearly £23 per match, if they do not take advantage of the early bird window.

The discounted price for the same ticket is £410, still an increase of £52 on last year’s early bird offer.

Prices will rise by more than 20 per cent across the board when the discount ends on April 2, with the cheapest adult ticket then available at £397 in the lower tier of the Poundland Stand.

In a statement, Trivela chief and co-chairman Ben Boycott said: “We take your investment in this club very seriously and are committed to continuing to take the club onward and upward, on and off the pitch.

“We have made improvements in both areas this season and will continue to do so this year and next as we take this club and this town forward.

“I am so grateful to be a part of this club, and for the warm welcome that you have provided over the past eight months."

However, Walsall fans were not happy about the rises.

Saddlersx1 said on Twitter: "£527? So how much is a ticket individually? Wonder how much we’ll 'save'.

"Trivela or somebody has massively lost touch with reality here. Walsall is a very, very working class town. Not many have disposable income of over half a thousand pound for 4th tier football."

Nikki Rowley said normal, hard working families could be priced out of a season ticket.

She explained: "You are pricing normal hard working, loyal families out of this.

"These prices are extortionate. We are only League 2. Remember last season was £263 for a seat behind the goal so early bird prices have already increased by a silly amount without even looking at the standard prices."