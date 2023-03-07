Walsall fans facing more than 10 per cent rise in season ticket prices

Walsall in action against Barrow

Fans in the Tile Choice Stand will pay £527 for an adult season ticket, the equivalent of nearly £23 per match, if they do not take advantage of the early bird window.

The discounted price for the same ticket is £410, still an increase of £52 on last year’s early bird offer.

Prices will rise by more than 20 per cent across the board when the discount ends on April 2, with the cheapest adult ticket then available at £397 in the lower tier of the Poundland Stand.

It is the second straight year prices have risen, with then chairman Leigh Pomlett last year apologising for a five per cent rise across the board.

Pomlett has since taken the role of co-chairman following the takeover by US investment firm Trivela, who in December secured the freehold of the Bescot Stadium.

In a statement announcing the season ticket prices, Trivela chief and Pomlett’s fellow co-chairman Ben Boycott said: “We take your investment in this club very seriously and are committed to continuing to take the club onward and upward, on and off the pitch.

“We have made improvements in both areas this season and will continue to do so this year and next as we take this club and this town forward.

“I am so grateful to be a part of this club, and for the warm welcome that you have provided over the past eight months.

"Thank you for your unwavering support of the Team both at home and on the road - you have been outstanding and have no doubt propelled them to some great results.

“Please join me in continuing to support Michael and the team this season, and please join us in what we know is going to be a great campaign next year - as something special is happening in Walsall.”

The cheapest adult ticket in the early bird window is priced at £310 in the lower tier of the Poundland Stand. Discounted adult tickets in the middle and upper tiers and the Community Stand are £380, rising to £492 and £495 when the window closes.

All junior season tickets are refundable if purchased in the early bird window.